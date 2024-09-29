Malik Ouzia reacts after Chelsea scores four goals in win over Brighton

NY Daily News

NEW YORK — The Julius Randle era at Madison Square Garden has come to an end, and for north New Jersey native Karl-Anthony Towns, homecoming is here early. The Knicks traded Randle, a three-time All-Star, Donte DiVincenzo, the franchise’s all-time single-season 3-point leader, and a future first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns, one of the league’s premier centers, late ...