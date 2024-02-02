Malik Ouzia reviews West Ham vs Bournemouth
West Ham debutant Kalvin Phillips endured an inauspicious start to his time at the club in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.Kurt Zouma's poor pass led to the new signing being caught in possession as Dominic Solanke put the Cherries a goal up within minutes of the kick-off at London Stadium on Thursday.However, West Ham took a point from the Premier League encounter after Mohammed Kudus marked his return to the team by winning a penalty, which was dispatched by James Ward-Prowse.