Malika Haqq Jokes Kris Jenner Could Be Her Surrogate After She Says ‘I Would Be Pregnant Right Now If I Could’

Haqq jokingly tried to enlist the help of Jenner, who is her son Ace's godmother, to have her second baby in this week's episode of 'The Kardashians'

Malika Haqq/Instagram Malika Haqq, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian

Malika Haqq might have found her surrogate for baby No. 2.

During this week's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian, 39, sets out to help her best friend Haqq, 41, figure out how she's going to have her second baby. Haqq is already mom to 3½-year-old son Ace, whom she shares with ex O.T. Genasis.

In a confessional, Kardashian explains that she and Haqq decided that using a sperm bank wasn't the right choice.

"So Malika and I both have decided that the sperm bank isn't the right fit for Malika. So we are inviting my mom and Scott over today," the Good American co-founder says. "Really to see if they know of anyone that either Malika should be put on a date with or that someone just wants to donate some sperm."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Khloé Kardashian Suggests Brother Rob Kardashian Donate Sperm to Best Friend Malika Haqq for Second Baby

The scene switches to Kardashian with Haqq, mom Kris Jenner, 68, and Scott Disick, 41, with the mom of two casually asking if anyone “has a little bit of sperm laying around," as she explains Haqq's predicament.

"I know what it must feel like to want a sibling for your baby because I always had that feeling deep down in my heart and my soul," Jenner says. "And that's why I had six kids. You know, I mean, when I was — I had a baby at 23 and then every couple years I had a baby for a while and then I got married and had two more. So that was always my passion."

"She was desperate for Kendall and Kylie," Kardashian says, adding that Jenner "tried so many times. She had so many miscarriages."

"So, I think I understand the desire," Jenner tells Haqq as the scene switches back to a confessional.

"I had Kendall when I was 40. And I really wanted Kendall to have a sibling that was closer in age to her. So I had Kylie when I was 41. And it wasn't easy," Jenner explains in her confessional. "I got terrible gestational diabetes when I was pregnant with Kylie and with Kendall, I remember having a miscarriage right before, so I was nervous the whole time."

"I get Malika's desire to have another baby and have a sibling for Ace, who's also my godson so I love him madly. I really think whatever she decides is going to be the right decision for her," adds the momager.

Back in the scene, Jenner tells Haqq, "I would be pregnant right now if I could. I just can't."

"You can carry for me, you can be my surrogate," Haqq jokingly tells Jenner, who responds with, "No, it's okay."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.