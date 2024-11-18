Mama Bear's 'Me Time' Doesn't Last Long

A mother bear was seen relaxing in a pond surrounded by foliage in the Sierra Nevada mountains, before being joined by one of her cubs.

This video was filmed by Toogee Sielsch, who said that it shows the mother bear “trying to get a little ‘me’ time.”

The footage shows the mother bear taking a dip in a pond, before being joined by a cub who tries to wrestle with her.

Sielsch often films local wildlife, particularly South Lake Tahoe’s “urbanized black bear population,” and shares these videos to his Instagram account. Credit: Toogie Sielsch via Storyful