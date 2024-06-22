Mama June Shannon 'Moves Mountains' to Get Anna Hospice Care After She Says Her 'Biggest Fear' Is Dying in Her Sleep

"Throughout the night, Anna was calling me, panicking, messaging the doctors. She hadn't slept in days," Mama June recalled before sharing how Anna wanted to rest

Mega (L) Anna Cardwell and Mama June Shannon

As Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's cancer grows worse, Mama June Shannon is making sure that her daughter's final days will be comfortable.

On the June 21 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Anna's family members rallied around her after new scans showed that her immunotherapy and radiation treatments had failed and her tumors were still growing.

With her health rapidly deteriorating, Mama June and her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid put their financial differences aside to honor Anna's wishes to have the entire family by her side. Despite their best efforts, Anna's condition took a turn for the worst and she moved in with Mama June.



"I know that Anna's biggest fear is going to sleep at night and passing away in her sleep," the Shannon family matriarch told cameras, sharing that she and her husband Justin Stroud stayed at Anna's home past midnight so she wouldn't be alone. "Throughout the night, Anna was calling me, panicking, messaging the doctors. She hadn't slept in days."

Anna Cardwell Facebook Anna Cardwell and her kids, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

"[Her husband] Eldridge brought her to my house at like, three o'clock this morning with her and the girls," she recalled. "She wanted me first thing this morning to call hospice, and that's what I did."

"I moved mountains to get the doctors to finally sign off on hospice and I think that was the best decision that she made," Mama June added.

While the reality star acknowledges that "some people" may think "she's giving up," Mama June explained that Anna knew that "her body is tired" and her last wish is to "live out the rest of her days with her family."

"There's noise, you know, it's what Anna wanted. She wanted to be around family, and we're giving her what she wants, and that's how it's gonna be," she continued.

Lauryn Efird/ Instagram (L-R) Justin Stroud, Mama June Shannon, Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efrid, Kaitlyn, Anna Cardwell and Alana Thompson

On Dec. 11, Mama June announced that Anna had died from cancer in a post shared to Instagram.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us," she wrote alongside picture of her and her family. "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM."

She continued "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today."

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.



