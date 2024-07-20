Mama June's Husband Justin Calls Her Surprise Attempt to Renew Their Vows 'Embarrassing': 'What The Hell Is This?'

"You can't just stand up here and repeat it all over again and think that means something," Justin told cameras about June's ceremony. "I want you to live it, not just say it"

WE TV/Youtube (L) Mama June Shannon and Justin Stroud

Mama June Shannon knows her marriage with Justin Stroud is on the rocks and this time a big gesture won't solve their issues.

On the season 6 finale of Mama June: Family Crisis, the Shannon family patriarch surprised Justin and her daughters Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid and Jessica Shannon when she ambushed them with a surprise vow renewal at their vacation rental.

As June gingerly placed her late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's ashes on a small stool, Justin awkwardly approached the altar while the girls balked with confusion.

After leading the family to Florida under the pretenses of spreading Anna's cremains, June explained that the ceremony wasn't "to bless Anna" but rather for her to show Justin "that no matter what day of the week it is, I would marry you over over again."

WE TV June and Justin renew their vows

"We're just gonna do a little ceremony right here, huns buns!" she squealed as Justin stood silently.

Justin told cameras that the surprise vow renewal caught him off guard and said that the ceremony seemed like an attempt to patch up their issues without any real effort to fix them.

"What the hell is this? It's embarrassing. I'm upset. I feel like I'm not being listened to," he explained. "When I asked June, did she mean what she said in her vows, like I really meant that."

"You can't just stand up here and repeat it all over again and think that means something like, I want you to live it, not just say it," he added.



Justin Stroud Instagram (L) Mama June shannon and Justin Stroud

As the officiant proceeded with the renewal, Justin quietly remarked that he wished he had been privy to June's plans beforehand. Staring in each other's eyes, June told cameras that Justin looked like he wanted to be anywhere else.

"I'm showing you that I really took our vows seriously. I mean, I don't know what other way to show him," she said.

When the officiant asked if Justin would renew his vows, he asked, "Yes, I do. Is that what I'm supposed to say right now?" to which June replied, "Well, you're just supposed to speak from the heart. That's how it's supposed to be."

In vows of her own, June became emotional as she thanked Justin for his constant support amid Anna's battle with cancer and stepping up to take custody of her daughter, Kaitlyn.

"I do love you a lot, and I do care about you tremendously," she concluded after chastising Kaitlyn for laughing. "Even if you're caught off guard."

As they recommitted themselves to one another, for Justin, the vow renewal was nothing more than just a bandaid over their marital issues.



"I cannot believe that she thinks this is fixing to fix everything," Justin told cameras. "All the times that she's had to listen to what I've been saying, like we need to communicate, we need to work together. When you have a vowel renewal, this is something that the husband and the wife knows, not just something the wife goes and plans."

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.



