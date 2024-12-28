Mama & Tata Influencer Candice Miller Saddled with Husband’s $33.6 Million Debt After His Death by Suicide: Report

A new report is detailing the massive debt that Mama & Tata influencer Candice Miller has allegedly become responsible for after her husband, real estate mogul Brandon Miller, died in July.

On Friday, Dec. 27, nearly six months after Brandon, 43, died by suicide, The New York Times reported he had $33.6 million in debt and $8,000 in the bank at the time of his death, citing a court filing made by Candice.

Candice, 42, is now working with lawyers to wrangle her mogul husband’s debts, which reportedly includes $20 million in unsecured loans — $2.1 million owed to UBS Bank, $11.25 million owed to BMO Bank, $300,000 owed to American Express and additional funds owed to family friends, according to multiple legal filings, per The New York Times.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Candice and Brandon Miller in 2019

The report comes four months after Candice put her Hamptons home on the market for $15.5 million with Bespoke Real Estate.

As the Times reported Friday, the home had four mortgages totaling almost $12 million. Two sources told the outlet that the home sold last week following an offer of $12.8 million and another for $13 million. As for other funds, in late August, Candice agreed to pay around $4 million to settle an unpaid loan lawsuit, according to the Times. The widow had also been sued for $194,881.89 in unpaid rent on her late husband's Park Avenue apartment, and she reportedly denied that she owed the rent since she didn't sign the lease, according to the Times.

Per the outlet, Candice is now living in a $10 million condominium with her daughters in Miami Beach, which three people aware of the arrangement told the Times is on loan to her.

Again citing people familiar with her finances, the outlet alleges that Candice received $15 million from life insurance policies following Brandon's death. She declined comment to the Times.

Candice did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment via email on Saturday, Dec. 28.

As previously reported, Brandon died on July 3, according to online records from the New Montefiore Cemetery in New York. He was hospitalized on June 30 after being discovered by first responders who were alerted by a carbon monoxide alarm at their Hamptons home, per an incident report from the Southampton Fire Department. Citing law enforcement sources, the Times reported Brandon's death as a suicide.

The outlet also noted that he was juggling extensive financial pressures, including millions in loans and mortgages.

“Candice is devastated by the loss of her soul mate, and her two young daughters’ lives are forever impacted by the loss of their beloved daddy," a family spokesperson previously told the Times.



Brandon and Candice were kids when they first met and later wed in 2009, according E! News.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



