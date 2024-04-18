Man 1 of 7 arrested in Colombian theft ring targeting Asian business owners
A 20-year-old undocumented immigrant is being held at St. Lucie County Jail after police said he participated in a Colombian theft ring that targeted Asian business owners.
TORONTO — Two men who worked for Air Canada and an alleged firearms trafficker are among nine people charged in a heist of nearly $24 million in gold and cash from Toronto's Pearson airport a year ago, police said Wednesday, offering new details of what happened in the "sensational" case. Peel Regional Police said their joint investigation – dubbed Project 24K – with the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau has resulted in a combined 19 criminal charges against the suspects, including multi
Anthony Peterson, 39, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, court records show
Moments before her death, a pregnant British attorney said her husband had shoved her off a cliff.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who authorities say fatally shot an Uber driver who he thought was trying to rob him after scam phone calls deceived them both has been indicted on a murder charge. William Brock, 81, also faces counts of kidnapping and felonious assault in the indictment handed up Monday by a Clark County grand jury. Court documents did not list an attorney for him and a telephone number for Brock could not be located. He has pleaded not guilty and could face a life sen
His attorney said he returned to the U.S. to stand trial after years of visa issues prevented him from reentering the country.
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who accused former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault has been charged with defrauding the baseball player. An indictment unsealed Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court charges the woman with fraud and theft by extortion, both felonies, but doesn't provide specific details about the alleged crimes. It says Bauer and one other person were defrauded in a scheme that potentially spanned several years. The Associated Press does not typically identi
William Brock has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing Loletha Hall outside his house in Ohio on March 25
Three people, including a 17 year old, are facing charges in connection with two carjackings in the city last week, including one incident in which the victim was run over with their own car, Toronto police say. Officers faced "exceptional danger" when the driver of one of the stolen vehicles hit a police car as they made the arrests on Friday evening, said 31 Division Supt. Andy Singh, during a news conference Tuesday. Police identified two stolen cars — a blue BMW X5 and white Lamborghini Urus
A substitute teacher in Omaha accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.
A park ranger made the discovery, and now an investigation is underway.
Coronation Street's David Neilson has said he's "amazed" his character Roy Cropper wasn't jailed sooner.
Authorities shared a video of the alleged thief in action
The man’s blood alcohol content was double the legal limit during the crash, Arizona officials said.
The order was made following a series of social media posts by the former president, including ones about witnesses Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels.
The toddler died from his injuries in the attack on April 15, Duncanville police revealed Monday
Malcolm LaVergne, who is handling OJ Simpson's estate, said the former football star will be cremated and there are no immediate plans for a public memorial. Simpson's four surviving children are the only beneficiaries of his assets.
Authorities in Canada say nine arrests have been made in the investigation of last year's heist of gold worth over $20 million from Toronto's Pearson International Airport, which had reverberating effects.
The former mayor of a township just outside Cornwall, Ont. — who resigned six months after he was charged with sexual assault and child luring in 2021 — died last month.According to an online obituary, Frank Prevost died of cancer on March 9. He was 56.In the summer of 2021, Ontario Provincial Police accused Prevost, then 53 and the mayor of South Glengarry, of sexually assaulting a man over several years, as well as three counts of child luring stemming from an undercover police operation.He wa
A man has been charged after another man was mistakenly shot in the face in downtown Vancouver nearly two weeks ago, Vancouver police said Tuesday.Officers responded to the incident on the night of April 3 near Homer Street and West Pender Street, where they found a 46-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Police said the man was rushed to hospital for treatment.The victim was not the intended target of the shooting and was in fact "an innocent bystander," according to Insp. M
A man who has served more than half of his life in prison for his role in the 2001 stabbing deaths of two married Dartmouth College professors as part of a plan to rob and kill people before fleeing overseas is getting his first chance at parole. James Parker was 16 when he was part of a conspiracy with his best friend that resulted in the deaths of Half and Susanne Zantop in Hanover, New Hampshire. Now just shy of 40, he’s scheduled for a state parole board hearing Thursday, years after pleading guilty to being an accomplice to second-degree murder.