Man, 18, missing after falling through ice on B.C. lake

SALMON ARM, B.C. — An 18-year-old man is missing after falling through the ice at a lake in British Columbia's central Interior.

Salmon Arm RCMP say police were called to the scene on Shuswap Lake at around 2 p.m. Saturday after a report of a man who fell through the ice.

Police say firefighters and paramedics also attended the scene but they have not been able to locate the missing man.

The RCMP's underwater recovery team has been called in to assist in the search, police say, and no other details of the case have been released at this time.

Police are warning residents to stay off local lake surfaces despite recent cold temperatures, and anyone who's active near icy bodies of water are asked to use extra caution.

Environment Canada says temperatures in Salmon Arm, some 460 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, topped out at -6 degrees Saturday before dipping to as low as -21 today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press