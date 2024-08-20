Man, 19, stabbed in park knife attack

The man was stabbed in Newsham Park and found near the bandstand, police said [Google]

A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a knife attack in a city park.

Police were called to Newsham Park in Liverpool, near to the bandstand, at about 17:55 BST on Monday following reports of a serious violent assault.

The man, who was stabbed in the upper body, was taken to hospital.

Merseyside Police Det Insp Chris Carlin said his visibility patrols would remain in the area while the investigation continued.

