Man, 20, charged with Bournemouth beach murder to face trial in November

A 20-year-old charged with the murder of a football coach on Bournemouth seafront will go on trial in November.

Nasen Saadi, from Croydon, south London, is accused of the murder of 34-year-old Amie Gray at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff, Promenade, on 24 May and the attempted murder of 38-year-old Leanne Miles at the same location.

The court heard that the defendant was "of good character with no previous convictions".

Saadi, wearing a green and yellow jumper, appeared via video link from prison for the short hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

Judge Paul Dugdale set the starting date for the trial as 25 November, with a plea and trial preparation hearing on 23 August.

He told the defendant: "You are currently remanded in custody on what ultimately will be two allegations, one of murder and one of attempted murder.

"The court has fixed a trial date of 25 November before Mrs Justice Cutts and that has a time estimate of three weeks.

"The next hearing of this case will be on the 23 August this year, between now and then there will be a lot of activity going on in the case," he said.

"The prosecution will have served all the evidence and you will be visited in prison by your solicitors, and it's extremely important that you engage with them and give them very clear instructions so they know what your case is.

"They can only do a good job for you if you give them clear instructions," the judge added.

"The matter will come back for a further hearing, a PTPH [plea and trial preparation hearing] when you will be arraigned and asked if you are guilty or not guilty, and that hearing will be on 23 August this year.

"Between then and now you will remain remanded in custody."

Dorset Police received a report of a double stabbing at 11.42pm on 24 May.

Ms Gray, a football coach from Poole, died at the scene.

Ms Miles, also from Poole, suffered serious injuries but has since been discharged from hospital.