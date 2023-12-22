West End knife fight: Man in 20s arrested after triple stabbing near Carnaby Street
A suspect has been arrested over a triple stabbing close to Carnaby Street in the early hours of Friday.
Police were called to a knife fight on Ganton Street around 3.10am.
Officers, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance attended and discovered a man, in his 20s, injured.
A search of the surrounding area found two more males of a similar age suffering knife wounds.
The trio were taken to various hospitals in non-life threatening conditions.
Pedestrianised Ganton Street in London’s West End runs between Marshall Street and Kingly Street.
The street is famed for its part in the annual Carnaby Street Christmas lights, independent clothing shops and restaurants.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “All three remain in hospital for further treatment.
“One of the men was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
“Enquiries continue.”
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has mobile or dashcam footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 765/22DEC.
To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.