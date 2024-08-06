Man in his 20s fatally stabbed in east London

Police were called to the Isle of Dogs on Monday afternoon [Google]

A man in his mid 20s has been fatally stabbed in east London and one person has been arrested in connection with his death, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Officers were called to New Union Close, Isle of Dogs at 16:15 BST on Monday to reports of a man who had been stabbed.

Despite being treated at the scene by medics, the victim died a short time later.

The force added that the person was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The victim's family has been told and are being supported by specialist officers, the force added.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Police have added that enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene will remain in place "for some time" and they have appealed for witnesses.

