Man, 23, dead after vehicle rollover into ditch on Highway 410

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called Saturday to a collision at around 6:11 p.m. on Highway 410 southbound, north of Highway 401 westbound, in Mississauga.

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 410 on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

In a news release issued Sunday, police say the collision happened at around 6:11 p.m. on Highway 410 southbound, north of Highway 401 westbound, in Mississauga.

OPP said a driver in a sedan was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle rolled into a ditch, by the ramp to Highway 401.

Multiple people helped police remove the driver from the vehicle and perform life-saving measures, the release said.

The driver — a 23-year-old Brampton man — was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died. No other occupants were in the vehicle.

A stretch of Highway 410 southbound near Highway 401 was closed for several hours Saturday evening but has since reopened.