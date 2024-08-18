Man, 23, dead after vehicle rollover into ditch on Highway 410
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 410 on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.
In a news release issued Sunday, police say the collision happened at around 6:11 p.m. on Highway 410 southbound, north of Highway 401 westbound, in Mississauga.
OPP said a driver in a sedan was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle rolled into a ditch, by the ramp to Highway 401.
Multiple people helped police remove the driver from the vehicle and perform life-saving measures, the release said.
The driver — a 23-year-old Brampton man — was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died. No other occupants were in the vehicle.
A stretch of Highway 410 southbound near Highway 401 was closed for several hours Saturday evening but has since reopened.