Man, 23, wanted after person found dead in Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police are appealing to the public for help in locating a man wanted in a homicide investigation after a person was found dead in a Richmond Hill home early Saturday. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press - image credit)

York Regional Police say they are seeking a suspect in a homicide investigation after a person was found dead in a Richmond Hill home early Saturday.

In a news release, police say they were called to a home in the area of Gracedale Drive and Shaftsbury Avenue at 8:25 a.m. to check on the welfare of a person

When officers arrived, they found a dead person in the home, police said. The person's age and sex were not released.

Police said they are now looking for a 23-year-old man. He is described as 6 feet 2, with a thin build, brown eyes and short, black hair. Police said he was wearing a grey, long-sleeved sweater, black pants and black shoes.

The man is not believed to be in a vehicle, but is known to use public transportation and ride share services.

Police urged the man to surrender to police.

Anyone with information, or video surveillance from the area between Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m., is asked to come forward.