Man, 25, arrested after gravestones smashed

A man has been arrested after several gravestones were smashed in a churchyard.

Hertfordshire Police received reports of the damage at St Mary's Church in Baldock early on 19 July.

The windows of the church hall, several nearby car windscreens and a brick wall were also damaged, and offensive graffiti appeared on a footpath.

Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested on relation to the incident and had been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The church hall was closed on police advice after the incident.

Rector Rev Phillipa Maddox said she was shocked by the damage.

"Some of the gravestones have been completely destroyed," she said.

PC Sam Durham thanked those who contacted the force with information.

“The responses have allowed us to investigate the circumstances in more detail and now an arrest has been made," he said.

Follow Beds, Herts and Bucks news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related stories