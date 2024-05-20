Man in 30s dies in police custody

A man in his 30s has died in custody at a police station in Swindon, officers have said.

He had been held at Gablecross Police Station since Saturday and became unwell on Sunday morning, Wiltshire Police added.

The man was declared dead at about 09:00 BST.

Wiltshire Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has launched an investigation.

Supt Steve Cox said: "It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story