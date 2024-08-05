Man, 30s, injured after altercation in car park

A man was left with injuries to his ear and stomach following a serious assault in a car park.

Northamptonshire Police said there was an altercation between two men in a car park next to the Phoenix Public House in Beanfield Avenue in Corby, Northamptonshire, at about 03:20 BST on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with cuts to his ears and a slash wound to his stomach. He was discharged the same day.

The force said it was appealing for any witnesses and footage of the incident including CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage.

