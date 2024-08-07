Man in 30s shot dead in east London

A murder investigation has begun after a man was shot dead in east London.

A man in his early 30s was shot in Weavers Fields, Bethnal Green, on Tuesday evening.

He was found dead at the scene by emergency services.

The victim is yet to be formally identified, the Metropolitan Police says, however detectives believe they know who he is and have informed his family.

Second murder in 30 hours

Acting Det Ch Supt Vicky Tunstall said: “Sadly, this is the second murder in Tower Hamlets in a 30-hour period.

"I know this is extremely concerning but I would like to reassure the community that there will be an increased police presence in the borough, and I would urge anyone who has any concerns or information about this heinous crime to approach them.”

Police are appealing for any phone, drone or dashcam footage from the area that could be relevant.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

