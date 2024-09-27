Man, 31, charged with causing indignity to body in missing Quebec woman case

SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, Que. — A man has been charged with causing indignity to a body in connection with the case of a Quebec woman who went missing southwest of Montreal.

Nicholas Gravel, 31, was charged Friday, a day after the body of the 29-year-old missing woman was found near her home in Hemmingford, Que., a village of about 1,000 people near the Quebec-U.S. border.

The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, had been reported missing on Sept. 21.

The charge filed against Gravel says he allegedly caused an indignity to a body between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21.

Her body was discovered Thursday, after an extensive search involving police and members of the community.

Gravel was arrested a few hours later, and will remain detained until he returns to court on Oct. 2 for a bail hearing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press