Man, 33, charged over fatal stabbing

A man has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man from York, police have said.

Greg Marshall died in hospital after being found by police who had been called to the Roche Avenue/Bellfarm Avenue area at about 04:45 BST on Saturday.

A 33-year-old man was due to appear before York Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with murder and possession of bladed article, according to North Yorkshire Police.

A second man, 33, who had been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article, was also due to appear before magistrates later, a force spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a third man, 29, who was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon had been recalled to prison, they added.

Det Insp Dominic Holroyd, from North Yorkshire Police, said: "Our thoughts are with Greg’s family and friends at this very sad time.

"We recognise the distress and disruption this has caused within the community, and we thank you for your continued patience and support as we thoroughly investigate this isolated incident."

In a tribute to Mr Marshall, his family described him as a "beloved son, father, husband, brother, uncle and loyal friend to many far and wide".

They added: "Our hearts are broken and we ask that you please respect our privacy while we process this tragedy."

North Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.

