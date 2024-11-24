Police want to trace potential fatal crash witness

Police investigating the death of a man in Gloucester say they want to trace a potential witness.

Gloucestershire Police said the 38-year-old man was discovered on Painswick Road, Matson, at about 00:15 GMT on Sunday by officers heading to another incident.

Despite attempts by paramedics and officers to save him, the man, from Matson, died at the scene. Police believe he was hit by a vehicle.

The car involved stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made, officers said, saying they want to trace the driver of a white vehicle who may have witnessed the incident.

That vehicle was seen on Matson Avenue shorty after midnight and may have witness the incident, police added.

The force said road closures remained at the junction with Heron Way and Norbury Avenue for investigation work.

The next of kin of the man who died have been informed, police added.

