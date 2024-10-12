Man, 40, dies in single-vehicle crash in Waterville

RCMP in New Brunswick say a 40-year-old man has died in a crash in Waterville, Carleton County. (CBC - image credit)

A 40-year-old man from Jacksontown, N.B., died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Waterville, Carleton County.

Western Valley Region RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick and the Hartland Fire Department responded at 7:50 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 590.

According to a media relase, police believe the crash occurred when the vehicle left the road, went down an embankment and came to a stop in a brook. The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

An investigation is underway, police say.