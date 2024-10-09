Man, 40, Falls 200 Feet to His Death While Canyoneering at Zion National Park in Utah

Canyoneering is "an outdoor activity that combines route finding, rappelling, problem solving, swimming, and hiking," according to the National Park Service

Getty Zion National Park

A 40-year-old man fell to his death while canyoneering at Zion National Park in Utah on Saturday, Oct. 5.

In a recent press release, the National Park Service announced that the man was canyoneering with three other friends near the exit of Heaps Canyon when he had an "accidental fall" of between 150 to 200 feet.

The agency describes canyoneering on its website as "an outdoor activity that combines route finding, rappelling, problem solving, swimming, and hiking." It notes that Zion National Park "has become one of the premier places in the country" for the sport and that a wilderness permit is required for all technical canyoneering trips.

According to the press release, the group was following their permitted itinerary through Heaps Canyon when the incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m.

Getty Images Zion National Park

The Zion National Park Technical Search and Rescue Team and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office rendered emergency medical care to the man who was then extracted and transported to to a helispot near Watchman Campground by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

There, he received additional aid from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue and Intermountain Life Flight but was pronounced dead before he could be transported by air ambulance to a hospital.

The press release states that on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 6, two of the three remaining canyoneers were "extracted safely" from the area by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

George Frey/Getty Image of cars entering Zion's National Park

Later that same day, the Zion National Park's search and rescue team assisted the third canyoneer with rappelling down the canyon.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time,” said Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.

Zion National Park and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the exact cause of the man’s death. PEOPLE reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office but did not immediately hear back.



