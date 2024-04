ABC News

A 52-year-old woman died and her climbing partner was seriously injured after they fell approximately 1,000 feet off of a mountain in Denali National Park in Alaska, officials said. The incident occurred Thursday night, when the two-person climbing team was scaling Mt. Johnson, an 8,400-foot peak located in Denali National Park and Preserve's Ruth Gorge, according to a statement from the National Park Service. The roped climbers were ascending a route known as "the Escalator," a steep and technical alpine climb on the peak's southeast face, when the accident occurred, the National Park Service said.