Man, 53, stabbed outside his home named by police

A 53-year-old man who was found stabbed to death outside his home in Luton has been named by police.

Bedfordshire Police has named David Dosa, of Farley Court, as the man who was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday.

Emergency services had been called to reports of a stabbing shortly before 2.15pm outside Mr Dosa’s home.

A murder investigation has been launched.

Detective chief inspector Nick Gardner, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of Mr Dosa at this time following this tragic incident.

“We are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding his murder and currently have several lines of inquiry we are investigating.”

No formal identification has yet to taken place, but Mr Dosa’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Mr Gardner said: “Knife crime has no place in our communities and we would like to reassure the public we’re working hard to identify the person responsible for this horrific attack.”

Detectives are are asking for anyone with footage – including CCTV, door bell or dashcam – from along Farley Hill, Whipperley Way and the surrounding streets, between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, to get in touch.

Superintendent Lee Haines, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We understand that this tragic incident, along with other serious knife crime incidents which have taken place in the county this week, will cause concern for our communities.

“There is simply no excuse for violence of this nature and I would like to reinforce our zero tolerance for knife crime, while reminding our knife carriers to ‘Just Drop It’ or face serious consequences.

“We are absolutely committed to continuing our work, alongside our partners, to drive down knife crime across the county.

“This requires a united response and our continued plea to the community is to support us.”