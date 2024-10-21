Man, 55, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of dog walker Anita Rose

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman who was attacked while walking her dog, Suffolk police said.

Anita Rose, 57, left her house to take her springer spaniel Bruce for a walk at around 5am in Brantham, Suffolk, on 24 July.

The mother-of-six was found unconscious with serious head injuries near Rectory Lane at around 6.25am, and died four days later at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

With her jacket taken, she was found wearing only her bra on her top half, as well as leggings and trainers on her lower half, with Bruce’s lead wrapped around her leg.

Police said the 55-year-old man was arrested in Ipswich and remains in custody with specialist officers supporting Ms Rose’s family.

The pink Regatta jacket Anita Rose was wearing on the dog walk was taken and has not been found (Suffolk Police/PA) (PA Media)

Back in August, it was reported that a post-mortem failed to find the cause of Ms Rose’s death, after which Suffolk Police said officers were continuing to investigate the case as murder.

Last month, Suffolk Police released CCTV images of two potential witnesses that officers would like to speak to.

It stressed that the pair were not suspects in the case but that officers believe they may be able to assist with inquiries.

One of them has now been identified and is assisting officers with inquiries, the force said, and police are continuing to try to identify the second person.

Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anybody involved in the death of Ms Rose.

The route that Anita Rose is believed to have walked (Suffolk Police/PA) (PA Media)

Last week, Jessica Cox, one of Ms Rose’s daughters, told BBC’s Crimewatch Live: “We don’t understand how someone could brutally, horrifically attack someone when they’re walking their dog.

“I really want anyone that has any information, however small or insignificant they think it may be, to come forward and speak to the police.

“We need to find the person that done this to my mum. They need to face justice. It won’t be enough but they’ve done it to my mum and they could do it to somebody else and they’re still out there.”

Anyone with any information that may assist with the inquiry is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team via the online portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363723O47-PO1.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its online form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.