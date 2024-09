Man, 56, charged after three people hit by car

A man has been charged after three men were injured by a car in Moray.

Police were called to Cluny Square, Buckie, at about 02:00 on Saturday following reports of an incident.

Emergency services attended the scene and two of the men were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police Scotland said a 56-year-old man had been charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.