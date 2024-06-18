Man, 57, arrested over multiple sexual offences

Police said the incidents have caused "significant concern" in the community [Getty Images]

A man has been arrested in connection with multiple sexual offences in Bath.

It comes after a man recently exposed himself on three occasions and inappropriately touched a teenage girl and a young woman, police said.

Officers arrested a 57-year-old man on Friday, who has since been released from custody. Investigations are ongoing.

The man was given "very strict instructions" not to attend any of the locations or neighbouring streets where the reported offences took place, police said.

Two of the incidents occurred on 11 June. A woman in her 40s reported that a man exposed himself in front of her at 13:05 BST on Wansdyke Path.

At 13:20 two teenage girls also reported the same thing had happened to them.

A few days later, on 14 June, police said they received a report that a man had exposed himself to a woman in her 70s while she was parked in a Sainsbury's car park off Frome Road, at about 13:30.

On the same day, a teenage girl said she was inappropriately touched at a bus stop at about 16:15.

Fifteen minutes later, a woman in her late teens was inappropriately touched in Sainsbury's, police said.

Police said they received reports of two offences at Sainsbury's in Bath on Friday [BBC]

Ch Insp Scott Hill, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: “These incidents have understandably caused significant concern in the community, particularly among women and girls.

“Protecting women and girls from male violence is one of our priorities."

Additional patrols will be carried out in the area to provide reassurance, and the force will be working with local schools to assist ongoing safeguarding concerns, he added.

Follow BBC Somerset on Facebook and X. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

Related Internet Links