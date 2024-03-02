Man, 66, dies after stabbing in north London block of flats

Police crime scene tape

A 66-year-old man has been stabbed to death in a block of flats in north London.

Officers were called at around 7.30pm on Friday to the building in Enfield, where the victim was found critically injured in the communal area of the flats.

Despite the efforts of police and paramedics to save him, the man died at the scene.

Detectives believe they know who the man is, but are still trying to identify his next-of-kin to inform them of his a death.

A post mortem examination is set to take place in due course.

Appeal for witnesses

Appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, Det Chief Insp Laura Nelson said: “The victim was stabbed inside a flat in Lockhart Close and was found, critically injured, in the communal area of the block.

“I know that local people will be extremely concerned by this tragic incident, and I can assure them that dedicated detectives are investigating.

“We will do everything possible to find whoever was responsible for this killing.”

Det Chief Insp Nelson added: “I am appealing for information from anyone who saw anything suspicious in Lockhart Close, Derby Road, Lincoln Road, and the surrounding area on Friday evening.”