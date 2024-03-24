Man, 75, and woman, 85, killed in multi-car crash in Barnsley, South Yorkshire

(Dave Thompson/PA) (PA Archive)

Two people have died and seven others received hospital treatment following a multi-vehicle crash in South Yorkshire.

A 75-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene following the collision at the Barugh Green crossroad junction in Barnsley at 2pm on Saturday.

A 65-year-old man was arrested and later bailed in connection with the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a white Suzuki and a grey Range Rover collided, with multiple other vehicles also being involved.

“Two people, a 75-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Their family are currently being supported by our officers.

“Seven other people received hospital treatment, where their injuries were thought to be serious but not life threatening.

“A 65-year-old man was arrested and has since been bailed.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Did you witness the collision and have any dashcam footage that could help officers in their investigation?”