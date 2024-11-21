Man, 76, dies after being hit by van

A 76-year-old man has died after being hit by a van.

He was struck at the junction of the A614 and Snape Lane, near Harworth in Nottinghamshire, at 17:04 GMT on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said the man received treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the van was spoken to at the scene but no arrests have been made, the force added.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

The A614 was closed in both directions between Blyth Services and Scrooby Road while investigation work was carried out.

The road has since reopened.

