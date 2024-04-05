Man, 78, accused of exposing self at Port St. Lucie stores
A 78-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he exposed himself to customers at a Bealls and a TJ Maxx in Port St. Lucie, police said.
Jennifer Polak was found by police with "obvious signs of trauma"
The 79-year-old driver of a car that ran into a troop of girl guides in 2021, killing an eight-year-old girl and injuring others, on Friday was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.Jurors announced the verdict for Petronella McNorgan on Friday morning after two days of deliberations. When the decision was read, McNorgan remained stoic. Some people in the gallery gasped; others wept and embraced. Crown prosecutors argued thr
The last few days have been agonizing, said Kendrah Wong, as she mourns for her son, who was killed in a dog attack earlier this week in south Edmonton.Kache Grist, 11, was a creative boy with a wild imagination, who liked to draw and make his own plushies, Wong said. He was also polite, kind and always willing to help someone."He's just the sweetest boy ever," she told CBC News Thursday. "He held the door for ladies. He helped them walk across the street if they needed a hand. He was so gentle.
A man testifying against suspect Christian Brueckner in court claimed that the suspect told him that Madeleine 'didn't cry' when he took her from her hotel room
The 32-year-old teacher was a long-term substitute, police in Illinois said.
Carol and Jeff Starr celebrated their daughter’s wedding last month with a bit of irony: neither was wearing their own wedding rings at the ceremony. Thieves had broken into their Southern California home last spring and cleaned out a safe full of jewelry.
He was hit, sometimes starved and forced to drink water from the toilet, the boy told school staff.
Scott Geraghty and Chloe Dixon caused their victim "immeasurable pain and suffering", police say.
A couple in an affluent midtown Toronto neighbourhood is asking the city to remove the heritage designation from their century home because they say the original owner was racist. The two-and-a-half storey, 9,000-square foot house in the Yonge and St. Clair area, was built in 1906 for Stapleton Pitt Caldecott, a former Toronto Board of Trade president who was opposed to immigration, a University of Toronto historian says.Dr. Arnold Mahesan, a fertility specialist of Sri Lankan descent, and his w
Surely no one will notice a walking trash bag, right? Well, maybe except for a doorbell camera.
A 33-year-old Arkansas mother was charged with battery after police said she forced her 7-year-old son to walk 8 miles to school in the dark.
NEW YORK — An upstate New York man allegedly threatened state Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron with “death and physical harm” if they didn’t drop the civil fraud case against Donald Trump. Tyler Vogel, 26, of Lancaster, faces felony charges for allegedly making terroristic threats against James and Engoron in a series of late-night texts on March 24, according ...
Saskatchewan RCMP failed to complete a wellness check on a man in rural Saskatchewan. Eight hours later the man was found with "serious" injuries. He would later die in hospital. The province's police watchdog has now been called in to investigate.RCMP say that at approximately 7:14 a.m. CST on Wednesday, officers at the Maidstone detachment received a request to conduct a wellness check at a home in the Rural Municipality of Britannia, an area that sits along the Saskatchewan/Alberta border jus
A 51-year-old Toronto police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, Toronto police said. Peel police recovered two firearms in Brampton after investigating a firearm discharge on Dec. 9, 2023, according to a Toronto police news release on Thursday. One of the firearms was registered to a Hamilton resident, the release said, noting it was not reported as missing or stolen. Police entered the Ha
An elderly American tourist was killed after an "aggressive" bull elephant attacked a vehicle during a game drive in Zambia, the safari operator said. The incident took place Saturday morning at Kafue National Park, a Lusaka Police spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. Gail Mattson, 79, was confirmed by the family as the victim.
West Vancouver police released more details around the events that led to a 13-year-old crashing a Lamborghini Huracán into a ditch off the highway near Cypress Bowl last week.The sports car was in the process of being sold and the owner who handed over the keys didn't know the age of the driver, police said on Friday.On Wednesday, police said a joyride by a 13-year-old led to the single-vehicle crash that resulted in the car being deemed a write-off. The autotrader.ca website shows used Lamborg
Faith Hope Roldan was only 6 months old when she was allegedly smothered to death when her parents became intoxicated and fell asleep, say authorities
(Bloomberg) -- The governor of Russia’s northwestern Murmansk region was stabbed in the stomach after a meeting with local residents, the most dangerous assault on a high-ranking government official in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergNY Region Rattled by 4.8 Magnitude Quake, Biggest in 140 YearsTurkey Joins NATO Allies in Suspending Europe Arms TreatySaudis Scale Back Ambition for $1.5 Trillion Desert Project NeomZimbabwe Announces New Currency Called the ZiG, Backed by GoldTexas Toll
The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others rejected on Thursday arguments by the former president that the indictment seeks to criminalize political speech protected by the First Amendment. The indictment issued in August by a Fulton County grand jury accused Trump and 18 others of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia after the Republican incumbent narrowly lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump's attorneys argued that all the charges against him involved political speech that is protected even if the speech ends up being false.
A man was shot dead on the front step of a home in Brampton on Friday and police say they have now located a stolen vehicle believed to be linked to the shooting.Peel Regional Police say they have have found a stolen Honda Civic sedan they deemed a "vehicle of interest" after a member of the public saw it on the news. The suspects have not yet been found.Officers were first called to a residence in the area of Sudeley Lane and Finegan Circle shortly after 8:30 a.m. by neighbours who reported hea