Man, 79, hit by car dies

Police said the pedestrian was hit on Hartlepool's Belle Vue Way [Google]

A 79-year-old man hit by a car has died, police have said.

He was struck at about 23:00 BST on Sunday as he walked on Belle Vue Way in Hartlepool, near the junction with Thomlinson Road.

A 24-year-old man who was driving a BMW 335D has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Cleveland Police said its investigation was continuing and appealed for anyone with information contact the force.

