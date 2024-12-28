Man in his 80s arrested over death of pedestrian who was hit by car in Dunstable

A man in his 80s has been arrested after a pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Bedfordshire.

Officers were called just before 4pm on Friday to reports of a collision between a blue Saab and a pedestrian in West Street, Dunstable.

A man in his 40s, died shortly after.

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Read more from Sky News:

Anti-Christmas protest cancelled in Japan

Romeo and Juliet star dies at 73

Sergeant Alex Ward, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "This is a deeply tragic incident, and our sincere sympathies are with the friends and family of the man who died.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage to please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency to help our investigation."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via the force's website or calling 101 and quoting Operation Speaker.