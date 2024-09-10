Man, 84, dies after motorcycle collision in London

An 84-year-old London man who was riding a three-wheeled motorcycle died after a collision Monday morning.

Lowell Carter was riding a 2020 Can-Am Ryker that crashed at South Main Street and Armory Street at 8:11 a.m., according to a news release from the London Police Department. Another vehicle was involved, police said.

Carter was treated at the scene and taken to CHI St. Joseph—London Hospital, where he died soon after, the release stated.

The police department says the investigation is ongoing.