Man accused of abducting girl in Bakersfield extradited to Kern County from Utah
Man accused of abducting girl in Bakersfield extradited to Kern County from Utah
Man accused of abducting girl in Bakersfield extradited to Kern County from Utah
LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHAA top contender for Thailand’s throne—and the $40 billion fortune attached—reached a deal with American Express to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in overdue credit card bills in March, not long after The Daily Beast exposed court proceedings over the debt last month.Legal documents filed in New York State in March reveal that Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, presumed heir to elderly and spectacularly wealthy King Maha Vajiralongkorn, agreed to pay down $94,767.88 in charge
The mother of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana in 2022 was ordered held without bond during a strange initial court appearance Tuesday, where she gave her wrong name and birth date. A trial was set for Aug. 6.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s DepartmentNewly released video shows the moment an unarmed teenage girl was fatally shot by police in Hesperia, California, after she had allegedly been kidnapped by her dad.Savannah Graziano, 15, watched her father, Anthony, shoot and kill her mother—his estranged wife—outside a school on Sept. 26, 2022, after which the 45-year-old reportedly abducted the girl and went on the run. An Amber Alert was issued, and cops tasked with rescuing Savannah spotted Graziano’
A common question about universal basic income, or UBI, is how people spend the money, but early trials are showing promising results.
An 80-year-old man who has been on the run for 27 years has been arrested at Heathrow Airport, police said. Richard Burrows was arrested on Thursday after returning to the UK from Thailand, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said. The force said he has been wanted since December 1997 when he failed to attend Chester Crown Court to face trial for two counts of a serious sexual offence and 11 counts of indecent assault.
A 100-mph chase ended with the suspect captured, officials say.
Seven suspects are facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord
Police say he kidnapped her at gunpoint then drove to an abandoned property, where he was going “to hurt her.”
Stefan Jakubov has been arrested in connection with the August death of Aaron Chavez, per Las Vegas police
The victim, Jamie Felix, was a teacher in Florida
“This crime was gut-wrenching,” officials said.
Video recording reveals deputies shot, killed Savannah Graziano as she attempted to surrender amid a gun battle between deputies and Anthony Graziano.
In images released by police, the suspect is seen pointing a gun at the drive-thru window of the Willowick Burger King where the employee worked.
Logan Hutchings, 22-years-old, was found not guilty in court on Monday after facing three first-degree murder charges
A dog that attacked and bit a Calgary police officer on Monday was fatally shot. At approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a call relating to an encampment in the area of 50th Avenue and First Street S.E., according to an emailed statement from the police. Amy Castonguay, a spokesperson for the Calgary Police Service, told CBC News officers found a motorhome parked on a vacant lot.At the scene, one officer was attacked and bitten by a dog.According to the release, this "resulted in [the
A Washington state man who used a megaphone to orchestrate a mob’s attack on police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to more than seven years in prison. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said videos captured Taylor James Johnatakis playing a leadership role during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Johnatakis led other rioters on a charge against a police line, “barked commands” over his megaphone and shouted step-by-step directions for overpowering officers, the judge said.
A teenage girl who had been kidnapped by her father was following a sheriff's deputy's instructions and appeared to be surrendering when other deputies fatally shot her during a gun battle on a Southern California highway, according to recently released video and audio. Savannah Graziano, 15, was shot and killed as she ran toward San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies amid a hail of gunfire on Sept. 27, 2022. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released the audio and video clips, including a heavily produced and narrated 15-minute video, on Friday in response to public records requests made by The Associated Press and other media outlets.
Investigators allegedly recovered about $450,000 worth of drugs, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office
Enid, Oklahoma, City Council Commissioner Judd Blevins faced a recall election after it was revealed he attended the Charlottesville Unite the Right rallies.
Edmonton police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy who died after he was attacked by two dogs.