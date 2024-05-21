Man accused of assisting foreign intelligence service found dead in park

A man accused of assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service has died in unexplained circumstances in a park.

Matthew Trickett, 37, of Maidenhead, Berkshire, was also accused of foreign interference and had appeared alongside Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last week.

Thames Valley Police said Trickett was found dead in Grenfell Park, Maidenhead, at around 5.15pm on Sunday after a report from a member of the public.

An investigation is ongoing into the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

His family have been informed and they are being supported by officers, with a post-mortem examination to be conducted in due course.

In a statement, the family told The Times: “We’re mourning the loss of a much-loved son, brother and family man.”

The charges alleged that between December 20 2023 and May 2 2024, Yuen, Wai and Trickett agreed to undertake information gathering, surveillance and acts of deception that were likely to materially assist a foreign intelligence service.

It is also alleged that on May 1 2024 they forced entry into a UK residential address, being reckless as to whether the prohibited conduct, or course of conduct of which it forms part, would have an interference effect.

They had all been bailed and were next due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.