Man accused of attacking Colorado reporter has had mental health issues for years, lawyer says

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of attacking a Colorado reporter after questioning whether he was a citizen and saying “This is Trump's America now” has had mental health issues for years, his lawyer said.

Patrick Egan, 39, has been charged with assault, committing a bias-motivated crime and harassment in connection with an attack on KKCO/KJCT reporter Ja'Ronn Alex on Dec. 18 outside the television station in Grand Junction, about 240 miles (390 kilometers) west of Denver. Alex told police that he believed he had been followed by Egan, who was working as a taxi driver, and then assaulted because he is Pacific Islander, according to court documents.

Egan's attorney, Ruth Swift, told a judge during a court hearing Thursday that “he has had some ongoing mental issues for about two decades” and is currently receiving treatment, KREX-TV reported. Swift did not return a telephone call from The Associated Press on Friday.

Egan has access to mental health therapy and emergency crisis services in addition to friends who would support him and reach out to him if he were released from jail, Swift said.

One of Egan’s supporters in court for the hearing, Ben Wilson, told Judge JenniLynn Lawrence that he was surprised by the allegations against Egan.

“I have five kids and he’s like family,” he said. “When I got the news of what happened, (I thought) ‘That’s not Patrick.’”

Lawrence denied Swift's request to lower his bond from $20,000 cash. She said Egan, who has lost his job as a driver, poses a “significant community safety risk," and she expressed concern about Egan's willingness and ability to appear at future court hearings.