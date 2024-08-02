Man Accused of Decapitating His Father and Displaying the Head Online Competent to Stand Trial, Judge Rules

"It's clear to me he is able and willing to meet with an attorney and discuss the case," the judge said during Justin Mohn's hearing

Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Justin Mohn

The trial of a Pennsylvania man accused of decapitating his father and displaying the severed head in a disturbing video posted on YouTube will be moving forward.

Bucks County Judge Stephen Corr ruled on Thursday, August 1, that Justin Mohn is competent to stand trial on the charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime after psychologists testified on his mental state in court, according to multiple outlets including NBC News, the Associated Press, The Philadelphia Inquirer and Bucks County Courier Times.

One psychologist brought in by Mohn’s lawyer said that the 32-year-old’s speech — which included religious rhetoric, as seen in the YouTube video he allegedly posted after killing his father — was a sign of delusional disorder, according to the Inquirer. In the video, which has since been removed from the platform, Mohn reportedly said his father “is now in hell for eternity” and then launched into a rant, according to the police and as previously reported by PEOPLE.

Judge Corr also questioned Mohn at the beginning of the court proceedings about whether he knew why he was in court, to which he recounted his charges to the judge, according to AP. Prosecutors argued that this made him fit to stand trial.

Related: Pa. Man Allegedly Shot Father with Gun Purchased the Day Before Decapitation

Judge Corr agreed, noting that Mohn displayed a “rational, factual understanding of the [court] proceedings,” as well as the charges against him and the potential penalties he could face, per the Inquirer.

"It's clear to me he is able and willing to meet with an attorney and discuss the case," Judge Corr said, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The court appearance was the first for Mohn following his arrest in January, according to the outlets.

Statements released by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and Middletown Township Police Department (MTPD) said that officers responded to a report from a woman who said she had found her husband dead.

Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP The home in Levittown, Pa. where the murder allegedly took place

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man “deceased in the bathroom," who had been “decapitated.” They also found rubber gloves "with what appeared to be blood on them" in another part of the house, according to a criminal complaint previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Per the criminal complaint, members of the MTPD "received information about a video posted to YouTube" by Mohn showing off the decapitated head of Michael Mohn. Police noted that the 32-year-old was pictured “wearing the same style clear rubber gloves observed at the crime scene.”

Per the MTPD, "It was determined that the victim’s adult son had left the home and taken his father’s vehicle." The police added that "with the help of multiple other agencies, Justin Mohn was located and taken into custody in Fort Indiantown Gap," miles out of Harrisburg.

Mohn’s next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22, according to the Inquirer.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.