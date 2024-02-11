Man accused of defrauding elderly people across U.S. extradited to Sacramento

A man accused of defrauding seven elderly people across the United States has been extradited to Sacramento by police from Canada, police said.

XXX Siqinadoe, 41, is accused of scamming “large sums of money” from victims and depositing the funds overseas in China Merchants Bank, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Siqinadoe was arrested Feb. 6 by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest regional fugitive task force and Ontario Police Department. He was booked Thursday into Sacramento County Main Jail downtown, with his first name listed as XXX.

We're grateful for opportunities to partner with the @SacPolice and the U.S. Marshals

Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force to bring criminals to justice and closure to victims. #excellencethroughteamwork https://t.co/2Bbm4aClJI — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) February 10, 2024

The 41-year-old faces felony grand theft and felony conspiracy charges, according to online booking records. He’s being held on $423,700 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday.

Police say there could be more victims in more states across the nation. Anyone who believes they may have been swindled out of money is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

