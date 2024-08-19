Man accused of deploying pepper spray in Anthony Johnson’s mouth quit job at Tarrant jail

Read the latest in our coverage of the Tarrant County jail.

A Tarrant County jailer named in a lawsuit filed in response to the in-custody death of Anthony Ray Johnson Jr. has quit his job, according to Sheriff’s Office records.

Jaquavious Simmons deployed pepper spray directly into Johnson’s mouth during the altercation that led to his death on April 21, according to the lawsuit filed by Johnson’s family. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Johnson died by chemical and mechanical asphyxiation and ruled the case a homicide.

County records show Simmons quit his job at the jail voluntarily and listed a lack of opportunity as the reason for his departure. The Star-Telegram has filed an open records request for a copy of Simmons’ resignation letter, if he submitted one.

Simmons could not be reached for comment by the Star-Telegram. Court documents do not provide contact information for Simmons or identify his attorney.

A spokesperson for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Johnson, a 31-year-old Marine veteran, was in the jail after he was arrested on April 19 while experiencing a schizophrenic episode, his family and authorities have said. The same morning he was arrested, Johnson sought help but was turned away by WellBridge Hospital in Fort Worth, according to family members, who said they were told he could not be admitted to the hospital because he was not a threat to himself or others.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ 3 adults, 2 children killed in crash on I-35W

→ Petition for removal of TCU basketball star Sedona Prince

→ ‘His legacy will never die:’ Sgt. Billy Randolph honored at funeral

[Get our breaking news alerts.]

Police records and previous statements by authorities show Johnson was arrested after a 911 call that he was wielding a knife in an intersection in Saginaw.

Daryl Washington, the civil rights attorney representing Johnson’s family in the lawsuit, told the Star-Telegram that Simmons should be facing murder charges along with two other jailers who have been arrested.

“There is a problem in the manner in which Simmons discharged the pepper spray into Anthony’s mouth,” Washington told the Star-Telegram. “He’s getting away with that — they’re being too quiet. What this guy did is criminal.”

Jailer Raphael Moreno and supervisor Lt. Joel Garcia have been charged with murder in Johnson’s death. Moreno put his knee and weight on Johnson’s back for about 90 seconds while Johnson was handcuffed and face down on the ground, according to partial video of the altercation. Garcia recorded part of the video on a cellphone.

Washington said because of the chemical aspect to Johnson’s death, Simmons should also be charged. Simmons also accidentally sprayed himself with pepper spray.

The lawsuit mentions that Simmons and Johnson “had words” with each other before his death during what the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said was a routine contraband check on April 21 and questions whether that prior interaction played a role in Johnson’s death.

Simmons was hired in October of 2021 and reached the rank of corporal 3, according to Sheriff’s Office records.