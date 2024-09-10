Man accused of driving school bus under the influence

CBC

A 16-year-old boy was shot in a Scarborough high school parking lot Monday morning, police say, prompting lockdowns at six nearby schools in the moments that followed.Three of those schools are now in "hold and secure" mode, which means that while outside doors to buildings are locked, "school life continues as normal inside the school," according to the Toronto District School Board's (TDSB) website. Police responded to a shooting around 11:50 a.m. near Midland Avenue and Lockie Avenue. The boy