Man accused of driving school bus under the influence
James Vance faces 46 child endangerment charges in connection with a incident in May where Mason City Schools said he drove 31 students while intoxicated on the last day of school.
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
Kimberlee Singler, 36, is fighting extradition from the U.K., where she fled within days of being charged in the double homicide of two of her kids
The mother of the teenager suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Winder, Georgia, high school called to warn a school counselor before the attack, according to the suspect’s aunt and grandfather.
Marbella Martinez was killed less than six months after she was sworn in as a corrections officer with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
James Pinker, 34, was convicted in June for sexually assaulting two children, authorities say
Zoey Hawkins was remembered as “vibrant and loving” girl on an online fundraiser
A 16-year-old boy was shot in a Scarborough high school parking lot Monday morning, police say, prompting lockdowns at six nearby schools in the moments that followed.Three of those schools are now in "hold and secure" mode, which means that while outside doors to buildings are locked, "school life continues as normal inside the school," according to the Toronto District School Board's (TDSB) website. Police responded to a shooting around 11:50 a.m. near Midland Avenue and Lockie Avenue. The boy
Shane Curry, 20, is accused of killing Nevaeh Goddard, 17
Alijah Bradley, 24, disappeared after celebrating his birthday, leading to the arrest of Samuel Bush, authorities say
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer is responsible for the 2019 deaths of a couple during a raid of their home because his lies on a search warrant wrongly portrayed them as dangerous drug dealers, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
The man is accused of leaving the baby with severe burns requiring multiple surgeries.
SASKATOON, Sask. — The family of a 15-year-old girl who was lit on fire at a Saskatoon high school has asked people to wear purple Tuesday when classes resume.
Hawaii’s most controversial nature trail has once again become a center of concern as 14 people were arrested recently for accessing the Haiku Stairs on Oahu.
The grieving family brought the victim’s cremated remains to court.
A trio of Good Samaritans thwarted an attempted robbery at a Vancouver convenience store over the weekend by scaring away the suspect and calling 911, police say, just days after an apparent random stabbing in the city's downtown left one man dead and severed the hand of another.Vancouver police say a 23-year-old shopkeeper was grabbed from behind by a masked man with a knife while closing up a family-run convenience store in East Vancouver at around 9 p.m.The suspect threatened to stab the woma
A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Mississauga. Jaden Lee-Lincoln has more from witnesses as police continue to investigate.
The suspected I-75 shooter texted a woman ahead of the attack, warning of his plan to “kill a lot of people,” according to a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's Public Safety Ministry says it has filed an unexplained wealth order application in court following a 2023 shooting at a Vancouver home.
Cpl. Andrew Whiteway, a New Brunswick RCMP officer, has been charged with aggravated assault following an investigation into an arrest in June.The Serious Incident Response Team, known as SiRT, which is responsible for investigating police-related violence, death and sexual assault in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, announced the charge in a news release Monday.Whiteway is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly striking a woman in the face during an arrest in Richmond Corner, near Woodstoc