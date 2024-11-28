Man accused in fatal shooting over shoes is denied bond
Bond denied for suspect accused of killing man over a pair of shoes
Bond denied for suspect accused of killing man over a pair of shoes
A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s boisterous children was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for her manslaughter conviction.
A hiker who went missing in northeast British Columbia's backcountry has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote provincial park as snow fell and temperatures plunged below –20 C.Sam Benastick, 20, was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip. He was reportedly found on a service road Tuesday morning, supporting himself with two walking sticks and his cut-up sleeping bag wrapped around his legs for warmth.CBC News confirmed Benastick
George Robinson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 1997 killing of 17-year-old James Hutson
30 years ago on Nov. 28, Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison while serving 16 consecutive life sentences
A California man who went missing 25 years ago has been found at a hospital after his sister saw his picture in a news article, authorities said. The discovery unfolded when the sister called authorities on Friday to say she was sent a USA Today article published this spring that showed a photo of a man who looked like her brother, the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said. The woman's brother had vanished in 1999 from Doyle, California, which is near Reno, Nevada, authorities said.
A judge has dismissed all charges against Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who was accused of five sexual crimes against a high school student.The decision was delivered Tuesday morning by the Court of King's Bench Justice Neil Robertson.The five charges are related to Dumba's alleged online and text interactions with a 15-year-old girl between June 23, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2021. She can not be named due a court-ordered publication ban.The charges include inviting, counselling or inciting a
Brian Hiltebeitel was "viciously attacked" in a "random act of violence" and killed at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 25
A California man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after he allegedly tried to check two suitcases containing more than 70 pounds of clothing caked in methamphetamine – including a cow pajama onesie – on a flight to Australia, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Charles Alexander, 43, took his non-custodial daughter and led police on a chase as she begged him not to kill her, police records show
Notorious killer and rapist Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time after the families of his victims made an emotional plea to the Parole Board of Canada on Tuesday to keep him behind bars.
Months after he was accused of creating a fictitious story that fueled the GOP impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Alexander Smirnov was charged with tax crimes.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury on Tuesday found a former leader at a youth detention center guilty of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998.
A controversial American live-streamer is facing the prospect of prison in South Korea for his offensive antics, in a case that is shining a light on the rise of so-called “nuisance influencers” seeking clicks overseas.
The inquest for six inmates at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre heard Tuesday that five of the men died overnight, one of several commonalities noted in testimony by a corrections consultant.Andrea Monteiro addressed the jury on the second day of the Ontario coroner's hearings into the deaths of Jason Archer, Paul Debien, Nathaniel Golden, Igor Petrovic, Christopher Sharp and Robert Soberal. They all died of drug toxicity between 2017 and 2021, either in the Ontario government jail or in
A 22-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and kidnapping after three women reported being assaulted near bus stops in Brampton earlier this month by a man pretending to be a rideshare driver.In all three incidents, the suspect approached the victims at bus stops and proactively offered them a ride, though none of the victims had called or were expecting a rideshare, police previously said. Investigators believe the same man is responsible for all three incidents. Police announced th
Ashley Grayson, 35, offered a couple a total of $60,000 for murdering her ex-boyfriend and two business rivals
Officers were following a reportedly stolen vehicle before it crashed with another vehicle in Scarborough on Monday night, Ontario's police watchdog said. Five people were in the allegedly stolen vehicle at the time of the collision, Toronto police said, four of whom were arrested after being taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. The crash, which happened around 10:30 p.m. near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road, is the second collision involving a stolen vehicle in Toronto in one wee
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in a burnt-out SUV.The white Chevrolet Equinox was found Monday off Midland Road in Chipman, about 60 kilometres northeast of Fredericton, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette.Police were called at about 8 a.m. Monday and the major crimes unit is now in charge of the investigation, he said.Police have so far been unable to identify the bodies, he said, adding that police are looking for any security cam
It was a scene ripped from a John le Carré novel. According to firsthand accounts and court documents, a man is told to go to the front desk of the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Manhattan and say the phrase “banana peel.” The concierge then hands him an envelope with orders to circle the block …
Police are searching for man who they say opened fire at several vehicles and stole a car on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Tuesday.In a news release on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the man is considered armed and dangerous and is not yet in custody.Sgt. Ted Dongelmans, of the OPP's highway safety division, said police received several 911 calls shortly after 5 a.m. that reported that a male was seen on foot on the highway shooting at vehicles in the eastbound lanes near Dixie Road.