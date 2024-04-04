Man accused of finding, taking leg in Wasco now facing felony drug charge
Man accused of finding, taking leg in Wasco now facing felony drug charge
Man accused of finding, taking leg in Wasco now facing felony drug charge
StarzLook closely at the tagline on the poster for Mary & George—the lecherous new limited series about royal courts and courtship, beginning Apr. 5 on Starz—and you’ll find a curious detail. “Lust. For Power,” the phrase reads. The period after “lust” initially feels like a typo or an all-too-obvious wink, but it’s a bit of punctuation that ultimately reveals the show’s wickedly fun thematic double entendre. Mary & George is just as much about lusting for power as it is using lust to attain tha
Three armed men in white T-shirts carried out the targeted attack, police say.
An 80-year-old man who has been on the run for 27 years has been arrested at Heathrow Airport, police said. Richard Burrows was arrested on Thursday after returning to the UK from Thailand, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said. The force said he has been wanted since December 1997 when he failed to attend Chester Crown Court to face trial for two counts of a serious sexual offence and 11 counts of indecent assault.
Gavan Rogers took his baby to the hospital, where staff found "mouth-shaped bruises" and teeth marks on the newborn
Seven suspects are facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord
Two Calgary men have been charged with murdering a woman who was "targeted because of her history as a sex worker," police say.Investigators believe Chelsea Davidenas, 29, was killed hours after she was last seen on Feb. 17. Steven Aaron Zwick, 26, and Paul Joseph Rushton, 52, each face a charge of first-degree murder.The two men were described by police as "acquaintances." The case was initially investigated as a missing person file after the woman's family reported her disappearance to police.
A federal judge on Wednesday blasted a convicted January 6 rioter for downplaying the US Capitol attack and using the kind of revisionist rhetoric that former President Donald Trump often uses on the campaign trial.
Travonsha Ferguson was seven months pregnant at the time of the shooting
The man lured the Michigan woman to an abandoned facility, where her killers awaited her, authorities said.
Stefan Jakubov has been arrested in connection with the August death of Aaron Chavez, per Las Vegas police
The victim, Jamie Felix, was a teacher in Florida
On Wednesday, Trump's NY hush-money judge rejected as too little, too late, his claim of 'presidential immunity.'
Video recording reveals deputies shot, killed Savannah Graziano as she attempted to surrender amid a gun battle between deputies and Anthony Graziano.
The mother of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana in 2022 was ordered held without bond during a strange initial court appearance Tuesday, where she gave her wrong name and birth date. A trial was set for Aug. 6.
In images released by police, the suspect is seen pointing a gun at the drive-thru window of the Willowick Burger King where the employee worked.
A Washington state man who used a megaphone to orchestrate a mob’s attack on police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to more than seven years in prison. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said videos captured Taylor James Johnatakis playing a leadership role during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Johnatakis led other rioters on a charge against a police line, “barked commands” over his megaphone and shouted step-by-step directions for overpowering officers, the judge said.
EDMONTON — Animal control officers were called about two recent attacks at an Edmonton home where an 11-year-old boy was killed by two large dogs. Police responded to the latest attack at the home in the city's south side on Monday night. They said the boy was severely injured and officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The owner of the dogs lives in the home where the boy had been visiting, police said. Police did not provide the br
Former President Donald Trump is on track for trial April 15 in his New York criminal case after a judge rejected his argument for delay.
Kendra Rush was shot to death in a stretch of South L.A. known as a hub of the sex trade. Her mother, Debra Rush, a self-described survivor of human trafficking who runs an organization dedicated to helping others affected by the crime, has spoken out about the case.
Investigators allegedly recovered about $450,000 worth of drugs, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office