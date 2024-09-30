Man accused of hijacking Los Angeles bus charged with murder and kidnapping

The man accused of hijacking a Los Angeles Metro bus, fatally shooting a passenger and leading police on an hourlong chase last week is now facing a slew of charges, including murder and kidnapping, prosecutors announced Monday.

Los Angeles County DA George Gascon announced 12 counts against the suspect, 51-year-old Lamont Campbell.

The charges include murder, carjacking, kidnapping during carjacking, assault with a semiautomatic weapon, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, felony evading and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the DA's office.

PHOTO: A Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus was allegedly hijacked with the driver being forced to drive at gunpoint before police were able to apprehend the suspect, Sept. 25, 2024. (KABC)

MORE: LA bus hijacker who left 1 dead named as 51-year-old Lamont Campbell: Police

Campbell faces a maximum sentence of 90 years in prison.

The incident began at approximately 12:46 a.m. on Sept. 25 when the Los Angeles Police Department received radio calls about a disturbance on a bus in the area of Manchester Street and Figueroa Street in southern Los Angeles, Deputy Chief Donald Graham said in a briefing last week.

"The officers quickly learned from the passengers that there was an armed suspect on the Metro bus. They attempted to stop the bus but were unsuccessful, later discovering that the armed suspect had instructed the driver not to stop," Graham said.

Multiple spike strips were deployed by officers during the pursuit, deflating several tires on the bus and ultimately causing it to stop, according to LAPD.

PHOTO: A news camera records in front of a Los Angeles MTA bus depot near the site where overnight a bus was hijacked by an armed subject with passengers on board, Sept. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Ryan Sun/AP)

MORE: 1 dead after hijacked bus speeds through LA with driver held at gunpoint

"SWAT personnel quickly observed that a victim was down inside the bus, formulated a tactical plan, and made entry without delay. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident," authorities said.

Officers immediately began to render medical aid to the victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Campbell is being held at a local jail in lieu of $2 million bail.

Man accused of hijacking Los Angeles bus charged with murder and kidnapping originally appeared on abcnews.go.com