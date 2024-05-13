Man accused of killing mother of 10, putting her body in trunk appears in court
Jerrod Stewart, 41, charged with first-degree reckless homicide, bail jumping
Heavy monsoon rains and torrents of cold lava and mud flowing down a volcano's slopes on Indonesia’s Sumatra island have triggered flash floods. Officials said on Sunday that at least 37 people were dead and more than a dozen others were missing.
Heavy rains washed volcanic debris and pebbles down Mount Marapi in Indonesia.
The number of people killed by flash floods and cold lava flow from a volcano in western Indonesia over the weekend has risen to 41 with 17 more missing, a local disaster agency official told AFP Monday Hours of heavy rain caused large volcanic rocks to roll down one of Indonesia's most active volcanos into two districts on Sumatra island Saturday evening, while flooding inundated roads, homes and mosques."Data as of last night, we recorded 37 dead victims... But from this morning it has grown a
In case you missed the stunning nighttime spectacle of multicolored auroras dancing in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere, there is still a chance Sunday evening to catch a glimpse – but not for everyone.
Body-camera footage released by the Fontana Police Department shows an officer being put in a headlock during a traffic stop in Yucaipa by a man whom authorities have identified as Alan Metka.
Alexa Bartell was killed when a rock was thrown through her window as she drove
Philadelphia’s head of LGBT affairs and her husband were arrested by a state trooper Saturday, in what the mayor is calling a “very concerning,” interaction, according to a video circulating on social media, which was confirmed by police.
Actor Steve Buscemi is OK after he was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street, his publicist said Sunday. The 66-year-old star of “Fargo” and “Boardwalk Empire” was assaulted late Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” according to a statement Sunday from his publicist.
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and killed in a violent slashing in the city's downtown Sunday morning.Officers responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. near Dalhousie and Shuter streets and located a man with serious injuries.Det. Sgt. Henri Marsman said the victim, 50-year-old Jamie Richardson, had been slashed in the neck with a makeshift weapon."The victim attended a clinic in the area and when he exited he was approached by the suspect," Marsman told reporte
Kailie A. Brackett denied killing Kim Neptune in April 2022 in a statement during her sentencing, and said the late woman's killer or killers could still be at large
Police say a woman and dog fought off a man who tried sexually assaulting her for 20 minutes. Woman's dog bit the suspect in the face during the brawl.
It sounds like the start of a true crime documentary: a search for a missing man ends with his body found in the trailer of a truck. The twist, of course, is that the missing man had been driving that truck — and it's precisely where he was last spotted alive. For Brian Lush's family, it's a bizarre tragedy that they're now forced to cope with, after the remains of the 51-year-old trucker were discovered in his rig's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L., on the truck's way back home from Ontario. L
3-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her family in Portugal
A fourth Indian national living in Canada has been charged in last year's killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside of a temple in British Columbia.The province's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a release Saturday that 22-year-old Amandeep Singh was already in the custody of Peel Regional Police in Ontario for unrelated firearms charges."IHIT pursued the evidence and gained sufficient information for the BC Prosecution Service to charge Amandeep Singh with first
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that 35-year-old Courtney Williams was found dead on May 9
Nearly 40 years ago human remains were found on a beach in St. Johns County, Florida. This week, authorities identified those remains as a woman who was last seen by her family in 1968.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/TwitterA convicted felon who was locked up in a U.S. prison for money-laundering is pulling the strings behind a sweeping Kremlin influence operation with ties to Russian intelligence, The Daily Beast has learned.Mira Terada—a 36-year-old Russian national who has also gone by the name Oksana Vovk—was arrested at Helsinki Airport in late 2018, two years after she was implicated in a cocaine-smuggling operation that stretched from Texas t
The driver was on the way to the Santa Pod Raceway for an event showcasing Japanese cars and motorbikes.
Months before his arrest in Russia, U.S. Army soldier Gordon Black made a surprise video call from his overseas tour in South Korea to his 6-year-old daughter in Texas. Instead of a normal chat, however, his daughter and wife witnessed a fight break out between Black and his Russian girlfriend that became bloody, said his wife, Megan. Screaming turned to violence, with his girlfriend clawing at his face.
The family of a man named Nathan continue to hold out hope as they mark the first anniversary of the day he went missing in Toronto.Nathan, 38, has Down syndrome. He grew up in Waterloo region and has been missing since May 12, 2023. He was last seen around 7 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue W. in Toronto. His cellphone and wallet were left at home. There have been no confirmed sightings of Nathan since he went missing.Nathan's cousin, Jason Babcock of Kitchener, told CBC News