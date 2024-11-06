Man Accused of Killing Mother of His Child Keeps Parental Rights While Out on Bond

Ulise DeLao is accused of striking Brittany Torres, 27, with a vehicle on May 27, according to police

Randall County Jail;GoFundMe Ulise DeLao, left, and Brittany Torres

A Texas man who is currently out on bond after being charged with manslaughter in connection with the car-related death of the mother of his child will be allowed to keep his parental rights, according to court records and multiple news outlets.

Ulise DeLao is accused of striking Brittany Torres, 27, while Torres was standing outside of the vehicle on May 27 in Canyon, Texas, according to a statement from the Canyon Police Department. Police said Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

KVII-TV and Law & Crime report custody of the couple’s child was given to DeLao after a motion filed by the victim's mother Jacqueline Sanchez was not granted. A Randall County court case summary reviewed by PEOPLE shows the motion by Sanchez was quashed on Nov. 4.

While DeLao was initially charged with intoxication manslaughter, per the police statement, KVII-TV reports that he was later indicted on a manslaughter charge. Online jail records show he was released on bond in early October.

According to reporting by KVII-TV, DeLao allegedly confessed to authorities that he ran over Torres.

Police did not share the relationship between DeLao and Torres in the statement but a GoFundMe campaign created by her loved ones identifies the victim and says DeLao was her boyfriend.

“Brittany was a vibrant 27-year-old woman, full of life, dreams, and kindness,” the fundraiser read. “Her sudden and unexpected death has left a void that can never be filled.”

She was remembered as a “loving daughter, sister, mother, and friend,” according to the fundraiser.

It’s unclear if DeLao has entered a plea to the manslaughter charge. PEOPLE reached out to an attorney listed for him in court records but did not hear back in time for publication.

