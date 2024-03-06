Man accused of murdering officer and court employee has bond set at $2M: Jackson County

The Independence man accused in a mass shooting that left an Independence police officer and Jackson County court employee dead made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Larry Acree, 69, appeared in court for the first time after being charged with the murder of Drexel Mack, a Jackson County civil process server, and Cody Allen, an Independence police officer, who were at his home last Thursday to serve an eviction order.

Acree appeared in person at 3 p.m. and was read his Miranda rights. His bond was set at $2 million cash only with conditions from the court. No cameras were allowed in the courtroom since Acree did not have counsel present in his initial appearance.

Acree was not booked into jail until Tuesday because he was hospitalized after sustaining injuries in the shooting. The Star obtained his booking photo from Jackson County Tuesday night.

Judge Page Bellamy, from Saline County, Missouri, was assigned to Acree’s case by the Missouri Supreme Court. According to Valerie Heartman, spokesperson for Jackson County courts, a visiting judge is assigned to Acree’s case because all Jackson County judges recused themselves.

As Bellamy read Acree the charges Wednesday, Acree listened while seated in a wheelchair. A Jackson County Sheriff deputy carried an oxygen tank behind him.

Acree faces two counts of first degree murder, first degree assault against Independence police officer Luke Buchanan and armed criminal action. Additional criminal charges are expected, prosecutors have said.

After Bellamy read the charges, Acree said he planned to try to hire a lawyer for his case, but elected to begin the process for public defense in the meantime.

During the hearing, Acree initially told Bellamy he did not fully understand the charges against him, but later agreed that he did. Bellamy provided him with paper copies of the charges and Acree requested reading glasses to review them.

The shooting unfolded shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday on the front porch of a home in northeastern Independence while Mack was trying to carry out an eviction. Acree lost his home over back taxes, court records show.

Mack, a court employee for 12 years , and another civil process server were there to carry out the eviction. After knocking on the door and announcing themselves, no response was heard and a property maintenance person drilled off the locks. Shots were fired from within the home and Mack was struck and fell at the front door after entering, according to court records.

Police officers responded to the home after the other civil court employee called for help. Allen was struck in the head by another round of gunfire from the home and a second officer was struck in the abdomen, according to the affidavit.

Officers returned fire and ultimately took him into custody with injuries described as minor.

Acree’s next court date will be at 10 a.m. March 15 for a bond review hearing.

The Star’s Bob Cronkleton contributed some reporting.