Man Accused of Plotting Brutal Murders of Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend in 'Excruciating Detail': Prosecutor

Daniel Coppola is charged with the murders of Kelly Coppola and Kenneth Pohlman

Kelly Coppola/Facebook; Kenny Pohlman/Facebook Kelly Coppola (left); Kenneth Pohlman

The New York man accused of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend while the suspect’s 15-year-old daughter sat in the car outside allegedly planned the murders in “excruciating detail” before authorities claim he fatally shot them both.

Daniel Coppola, 50, is accused of entering the Long Island home of his ex-wife, Kelly Coppola, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Pohlman, and shooting them both on Aug. 28, the Suffolk County Police Department alleged in a statement previously reported by PEOPLE.

Police responded to the residence after a 911 caller reported that a 15-year-old had left the Saint James residence with her father “without her mother’s knowledge," police said.

Inside, both Kelly and Pohlman were found shot to death, according to the department. Daniel was subsequently charged with two counts of murder.

Related: N.Y. Man Allegedly Killed Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend While His Teen Daughter Sat in Car Outside

Newsday, CBS New York and WABC reported that Daniel pleaded not guilty to the charges in his arraignment on Friday, Aug. 30.

The outlets all reported alleged details revealed by prosecutors during the hearing. All three outlets say authorities claimed they found a note written by Daniel in which he planned the murders.

The note allegedly contained “excruciating detail,” prosecutors said, per Newsday.

“I am of sound mind and I know exactly what I am going to do,” Coppola wrote, per the newspaper.

NBC New York and CBS reported that Suffolk County police allege that Coppola put his daughter in the car before the murders.

"He reached out to her, told her to get out of the house,” Detective Lieutenant Kevin Beyrer said, per NBC. “He then went into the house and committed these murders."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Members of Pohlman’s family were in court for Coppola’s hearing, where he pleaded not guilty. The victim’s family spoke to media afterward.

"They were soulmates,” Pohlman’s father said, according to CBS. “He brought the best out of her and she brought the best out of him. They had a second chance. My son lost his wife 17 years ago.”

CBS also reported that Pohlman was a father of three.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.